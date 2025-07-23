Ex-Angels Pitcher Cut By Mets One Day After Former Teammates Rough Him Up
The Angels got one chance to tee off on former teammate Chris Devenski during their series in New York, in Monday's loss to the Mets.
They won't get another.
The Mets designated Devenski for assignment Tuesday, one day after the right-hander allowed a run in relief against the Angels at Citi Field.
Devenski got the final two outs in the sixth inning Monday, with the Angels leading 4-2 at the time. He returned to the mound for the seventh inning, but quickly ran into trouble.
Zach Neto singled. Nolan Schanuel walked. Mike Trout was hit by a pitch and Taylor Ward singled to give the Angels a 5-2 lead. The only out Devenski recorded in the seventh inning came when catcher Francisco Alvarez threw out Neto attempting to steal second base.
That was only the third run Devenski has allowed in 10 games with the Mets in 2025, raising his ERA to 2.38. Yet rather than be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse for the fourth time this season — a transaction that would have required his permission, like the previous three — Devenski now finds himself in DFA limbo.
The 34-year-old right-hander signed a minor league contract with the Mets this past offseason and was invited to spring training. His contract was selected in April, extending his career into a 10th season at the MLB level.
In November 2022, Devenski signed a one-year minor league contract with the Halos. He started in Triple-A but was eventually selected to the active roster. He appeared in 29 games and went 3-2 with 33 strikeouts, and 89 ERA+, 4.12 FIP, and a 1.18 WHIP in 33.2 innings.
A Cerritos native, Devenski spent only a couple months with his hometown team. He was DFA'd in August 2023 and signed with the Tampa Bay Rays four days later.
Before joining the Angels, Devenski began his career with the Houston Astros (2016-20), Arizona Diamondbacks (2021-22), and Philadelphia Phillies (2022).
The Mets didn’t need to clear a 40-man roster spot to accommodate a corresponding roster move for Devenski. Yet with the trade deadline looming in nine days, they’re widely expected to pursue bullpen upgrades.
