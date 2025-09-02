Angels Reveal Why Mike Trout Was Removed From Tuesday’s Lineup vs Royals
Los Angels Angels outfielder Mike Trout was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals less than an hour before first pitch.
The Angels revealed that Trout has a skin infection, leading to his removal from the lineup.
This is not the first time that Mike Trout has missed time with an "injury". In the first half of the season, Trout missed a month of play with a knee injury.
Since returning, he has played as a designated hitter, avoiding the outfield and any potential injury risk stemming from the wear and tear of fielding.
Over the past couple of seasons, Trout has missed extended periods due to various injuries, limiting his playing time.
Heading into 2025, the team wanted to avoid Trout getting another extended injured list appearance, and other than the bone bruise he suffered early on, he has avoided the IL.
Back in August, Trout said that he is still experiencing a good deal of pain in his knee.
“It’s feeling a little better,” Trout said. “There's times where I have to run hard. I was trying to get that inning started there and get the base hit. But we gave ourselves chances and we didn't execute.”
Trout has been battling one of his longest career slumps. He has failed to hit a home run in his last 21 games.
Trout is hitting .231 this season with 20 home runs, but over the past 15 games, he has slashed just .189/.328/.245.
Hitting coach Johnny Washington claims Trout is doing several things to break out of his cold streak.
“We’ve been in the video room, watching, doing a bunch of comparison, things like that,” Washington told Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.
“But honestly, we just haven’t found the success we’re looking for in the game. It’s really frustrating. At the same time, man, he’s gonna keep coming in and we’re gonna keep going to work until we find it.”
The Angels will need Trout to get healthy and start hitting like he has during the entirety of his career.
If he does, the Angels could close out the season with some momentum.
For now, though, they'll hope this infection isn't too serious.
