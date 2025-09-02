Angels’ Mike Trout Scratched From Lineup vs Royals in Concerning Update
Los Angeles Angels future Hall of Famer Mike Trout was scratched from the lineup ahead of the Halos' series opener against the Kanas City Royals.
Trout has a skin infection, according to the team, and will be out for the MLB debut of southpaw Mitch Farris.
Trout was originally batting third on Tuesday, but that spot will now be occupied by third baseman Yoan Moncada. Right fielder Jo Adell is now the game's designated hitter and still batting cleanup, while utility man Chris Taylor will get the start in the outfield and is batting sixth.
It is unclear at the moment how long Trout will be out for, or if the skin infection will warrant a trip to the injured list.
Trout is coming off a slow month of August, his worst month in terms of production since his 29 game slump to start the season. Last month saw the three-time MVP bat .214/.359/.310 with an OPS of .669.
On the year, Trout is batting .231 with a .786 OPS, but is producing one of his best walk-rates in baseball at 16.1 percent, putting him in the 98th percentile in baseball.
Something that unfortunately does come with having the unreal power that Trout has is his abysmal strikeout rate, doing so 31.1 percent of the time. This is good for the 4th percentile in baseball. Additionally, his swing-and-miss rate of 28.8 percent puts him in just the 21st percentile in MLB.
The Halos have taken the proper precautions to try and keep Trout on the field as much as possible because he has proven how effective he can be when healthy.
Trout was moved out of center field and into right field to start the season in hopes of limiting wear and tear, but after a scary bone bruise at the end of April sideline him for a month, he has been stashed away as the designated hitter.
The hope is that this skin infection that Trout has doesn't hold him out for much longer, but without all the information leading to the three-time MVP being yanked from the lineup, there is no telling what the timeline will be until he is back on the diamond.
