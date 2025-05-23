Angels Rise in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
The Los Angeles Angels have been on the road for 10 consecutive games, but have won their last seven.
It's been an impressive stretch of baseball, to say the least. But it is perhaps more surprising as the Angels appeared to be headed for another 99-loss season following a rough couple of weeks.
Noah Camras of Newsweek Sports explained why he ranked the Angels two spots higher at No. 23 in the latest MLB Power Rankings.
"Two teams enter the second-to-last weekend of May as the hottest clubs in Major League Baseball: The Philadelphia Phillies and the ... Los Angeles Angels?" Camras writes. "The Angels have proven to be the streakiest team in MLB this year, and they've hit a hot streak, as they enter Friday on a seven-game winning streak with back-to-back sweeps against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Athletics."
The Angels' win streak coincides with outfielder Taylor Ward's dominance, as he is in the midst of his own hot streak. Ward has a .318/.370/.788 slash line with eight homers, five doubles and 24 runs batted in over his last 16 games.
The outfielder hit the go-ahead grand slam in Thursday’s 10-5 win over the Athletics, becoming the first Angels player to have an extra-base hit in eight consecutive games since Tim Salmon in 2000.
With Mike Trout on the injured list, it appeared the Angels' hopes of turning a corner were simply over. Nevertheless, the Angels have played a good stretch of baseball and hope to continue doing so as the summer approaches.
“It’s incredible,” Ward said to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “It’s exciting. I just hope everybody keeps doing what they’re doing because it’s fun to be a part of. Just passing the baton. It’s just awesome right now.”
