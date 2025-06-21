Angels' Robert Stephenson Provides Exciting Health Update
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Robert Stephenson is taking a step towards returning from a stretched biceps nerve, which has kept him on the injured list since June 2, retroactive to May 31.
Stephenson pitched just two games for the Halos after returning from Tommy John surgery on May 28, and left May 30's game against the Cleveland Guardians after throwing just three pitches. Stephenson signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Angels after the 2023 season, but missed all of 2024 with a UCL injury. His injuries are unrelated.
“I’m very close,” Stephenson said. “They want me to wait until the symptoms are gone completely. There’s still a little bit left in there, and I’m waiting for that to go away.”
Stephenson hopes to start playing catch by the end of the Angels' nine-game homestand, which ends June 29 against the Washington Nationals.
Stephenson made his first appearance for the Halos May 28 against the New York Yankees, where he held the Bronx Bombers to a scoreless inning, striking out two batters without allowing a hit or walk on 12 pitches. In his subsequent appearance against the Guardians, Stephenson motioned towards the dugout after the third pitch he threw and exited the game.
“The last couple pitches out in the bullpen started grabbing on me and then I went out to the game mound and was hoping it would kind of go away and it just kind of kept getting worse each pitch,” Stephenson said after the outing. “The velo dropped a little bit too. It’s pretty uncomfortable. I felt like, probably a good time to stop throwing.”
Stephenson had a fantastic season in 2023 before the Angels signed him, going to the Tampa Bay Rays from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the middle of the season and flourishing in their bullpen. He made 42 appearances and pitched 38.1 innings, striking out 60 batters and holding an ERA+ of 180.
The Angels will be excited to hear that their big signing is working towards returning, as they are in a crucial part of the season. A surge in June brought the Angels as high as second place in the AL West, and they find themselves just three games out of a Wild Card spot. They'll continue their push for a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2014 against the Houston Astros on Saturday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
