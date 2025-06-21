Surprise AL Team Urged to Trade for Mike Trout in Blockbuster Move With Angels
In the wake of the shocking trade that sent Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants, pundits and fans alike have wondered whether another mega-deal could come before the trade deadline in July.
Devers was Boston's best hitter — and had been for years. However, reported issues over his positional fit seemingly led to the Red Sox wanting to get off his contract in favor of younger, cheaper assets.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Reveals Plan For Getting Back to Outfield 'On Hold'
With that said, Boston is still in playoff contention. Could a high-priced veteran with strong leadership skills perhaps more appeal to the front office in Beantown? Someone, say...like Mike Trout?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report wrote a fun article in which he projected dream landing spots for some of baseball's most highest-paid players in search of a change of scenery. Atop the list was Trout — and one team in particular caught Rymer's eye.
"The Red Sox trading away Rafael Devers only to turn around and trade for Trout wouldn't necessarily be an upgrade. But if absolutely nothing else, it would be amazing content. And as ideas go, it's not a hard sell. The Red Sox saved about $200 million by trading Devers, which is roughly what Trout is still owed. They badly need right-handed thump, and Trout could provide it by slotting into Devers' old haunt at DH, with only occasional duty in Boston's youth-infused outfield.
"Of course, Trout would have to have faith that the Red Sox can actually contend after mostly not doing so since 2018. But if his choice is between the Red Sox and the Angels, the former is by far the better bet to make sure he doesn't remain stuck on three career playoff games."
There are a couple wrinkles to this situation. Trout has a full no-trade clause, and he'd have to sign off on going to Boston. He is from the East Coast originally, and the Red Sox seem closer to satisfying his desire to play meaningful postseason baseball.
However, he's still on the books for another five years after this one (until 2031 when he'll be a free agent). If Boston is presumably worried about cost, why would they want to bring on a highly injury-prone player edging out of his prime when they just traded a far younger and considerably more productive player in Devers?
While the thought of Trout in Boston would seem fun, it appears to be a major pipedream to say the least.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Third in Great Position to Earn All-Star Nod in 2025
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.