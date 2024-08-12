Angels' Ron Washington Has Encouragement for Slumping Veteran
Last year, MLB journeyman Brandon Drury had a standout season with the Los Angeles Angels. Hitting .262/.306/.497 across 125 games, Drury recorded 26 home runs and 83 RBI.
Unfortunately, the same can't be said for this season. In 2024, Drury's batting average has dropped to a .157 with only 10 RBI and a single home run. Needless to say, this isn't the type of performance you'd expect from someone who won a Silver Slugger Award two years ago.
Drury's .157 average is the lowest of any hitter with at least 200 plate appearances in MLB this season. So is his .195 slugging percentage; the only batter within 40 points of him (Miami's Tim Anderson) has been designated for assignment already.
However, it looks like things are starting to improve for the 31-year-old. On Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals, Drury drove in two runs and hit a sacrifice fly, giving glimpses of the batter he once was.
“He really swung the bat well last night, and he really played some good defense and he really looked like he was into it,” Angels manager Ron Washington said, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “So I hope he can maintain that. And if he can maintain that down the stretch, I think he can deliver something for us, because our veteran presence has just been non-existent. And a lot of it has to do with injury.”
Drury also drew three walks on Sunday, which Washington believes is a good sign that Drury is improving.
“Early in the season, you were swinging at all that stuff,” Washington said he told Drury. “Now you’re seeing pitches, and because you’re seeing so many pitches, now all of a sudden, you’re going to be able to pick the ones out that you want to hit. So you’re trending in the right direction.
"You can’t be getting upset because you’re getting walks," Washington continued. "That’s good. When you’ve been struggling like he’s been struggling, that means he’s seeing the ball, not chasing.”
While a season like this would be disheartening for any player, Drury isn't too worried since he's been here before.
“I’ve had some really bad seasons in the past and I found ways to make adjustments and be a good player again,” Drury said. “For now I’m just looking for that little adjustment to click. Hopefully the last few games is the start to that. I’m waiting to start driving some balls in the gap and over the fence.”
Hopefully, Drury will be able to improve just enough to continue playing next season.
