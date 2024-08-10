Angels' Ron Washington Hopeful For Jo Adell Finishing Year on High Note
While 2024 has been a disappointing year for the Los Angeles Angels, there are still glimmers of hope for the club's future.
One of these sparks is right fielder Jo Adell, who has shown drastic improvements in his swing in recent games. Throughout his Major League Baseball Career, Adell has utilized a leg kick in his swing. Before the Angels' game against the Colorado Rockies on July 30, the slugger swapped to a toe tap.
“I wish we could have convinced him to do that earlier,” Angels manager Ron Washingto told reporters, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “But he’s a stubborn kid. He finally found out that this is the best way to go. I just hope he continues it for the rest of the year.”
In his 39 plate appearances since the change, Adell has been hitting for .294 and improved his contact rate from 69.7 percent to 76.6 percent. The league average is 76.6 percent. His strikeout rate has also dropped from 29 percent to 21 percent.
“I’ve been able to make a lot more contact and that’s something,” Adell said. “It’s not always about the big fly. Being able to put the ball in play hard and forward should be my goal every time, and I think (the new swing) has given me a better chance to do that.”
Selected 10th overall by the Angels in the 2017 MLB Draft, Adell made his MLB debut on August 4, 2020. Since then, he has bounced back and forth between the majors and the Angels' minor league affiliate the Salt Lake Bees.
In his major league career, Adell has slashed .210/.266/.377 with 35 home runs, 119 RBI, and 21 stolen bases. While this hasn't lived up to his potential as a top prospect in his draft class, Washington still sees a bright future for the young slugger.
“He’s seeing the ball better,” Washington said. “He’s not chasing the slider as much. He’s getting a good swing off on the fastball. All that means he’s seeing the ball better and his timing is better.”
The Angels are currently at a low point, looking like they won't make the playoffs with a losing record of 51-65. However, if other players keep making improvements like Adell, we can see them return to postseason glory in the future.
