Angels' Yusei Kikuchi Made Key Change to Pitch Mix That Paid Instant Dividends
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi bounced back from a poor start against the Athletics with a seven-inning outing against the Cincinnati Reds.
Kikuchi only threw four innings against the A's, giving up four runs and only getting three strikeouts.
After the start, he sought help from Angels hitters to see how his pitches are perceived from the batter's box.
He applied the changes and feedback to his start against the Reds, where he only gave up one run with no walks and four strikeouts.
During his latest outing, Kikuchi threw his favorite pitch — the slider — with more curve and less depth. The change allowed him to have success, but he is aware that as hitters continously adapt, he needs to changes his pitch mix, approach, or mechanics.
“Obviously, there’s going to be more data, and other teams are going to adjust to me as well,” Kikuchi said through his interpreter, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
“It’s just like a continuous chess match. I just have to see how the game goes and make adjustments.”
Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery praised the veteran pitcher for his willingness to change and adapt to the modern hitter.
“I just think throwing it where he wanted it,” Montgomery said. “Whatever the pitch mix is, it’s gonna depend on the opponent and how he feels on a certain day.
"But the ability to throw it in the box and command the zone the way he wanted to was probably more of the key than even the mix itself.”
On the season, Kikuchi has a 2.5 WAR, posting a 3.42 ERA through 27 starts and 150 innings pitched.
According to FanGraphs' pitch modeling, the pitcher has been locating his pitches well this season with a 106 Location+.
With a less predictable pitch mix and strong location, Kikuchi can continue to succeed as he enters the latter half of his athletic prime at the age of 34.
His fastball is still at a good velocity, averaging around 95 mph this season. It is down compared to last year, when he averaged 95.6 mph.
The Angels have Kikuchi locked up for another two years after this season, and the organization will hope that he can remain a consistent arm in the rotation.
