Angels Manager Tempers Expectations on Zach Neto Returning Soon
The Los Angeles Angels are off to a 4-2 start with back-to-back series wins against the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.
The team revealed more good news on Tuesday when it was announced that shortstop Zach Neto would be starting a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
Neto was the team's designated hitter and batted leadoff on Tuesday night, going 1-for-6 with one RBI, two runs scored, and a strikeout.
While the beginning of Neto's rehab assignment appeared to be ahead of schedule, manager Ron Washington made it known that the shortstop wasn't exactly close to a return. While he had already been hitting in minor league games, he's still a ways away from fulling ramping up defensively as a shortstop.
“DH for however long he’s got to DH,” Washington said of Neto's rehab assignment. “When the medical people decide he’s ready to go on the field, we’re going to give him the amount of time that he needs to go in the field and play. And Zach Neto will let us know by the way he handles himself out there, catching the ball and being in positions and getting cutoffs and relays, when he’ll be ready.
"But right now we’re starting him off at DH, and we’ll just see how it goes.”
Neto underwent shoulder surgery in November and still hasn't done cutoffs and relays in drills. He needs to ramp up his throwing before returning to the Angels as the everyday shortstop.
The Angels have used Tim Anderson and Kevin Newman at shortstop as Neto recovers. However, they'll be very excited to get their best player from a year ago back on the field as soon as he's ready.
Neto is coming off a 2024 season in which he slashed .249/.318/.443 with 23 home runs, 77 runs batted in, 30 stolen bases, and an OPS of .761.
