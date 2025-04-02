Angels Make Another Trade With Braves, Send Pitcher to NL Squad
The Los Angeles Angels have made another trade with the Atlanta Braves, this time sending right-hander Michael Petersen to the National League squad in exchange for cash considerations.
After being picked up this offseason, he only played one game for Triple-A Salt Lake, throwing just 1.1 innings and allowing two runs while notching two strikeouts.
Petersen has been around the league and around the world as he was born in the United Kingdom. He was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015 out of Riverside City College.
From Milwaukee's minor league system, he made his way to the Colorado Rockies farm until landing with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the beginning of 2024.
He shined in the Dodgers' Triple-A system, throwing 33 innings with 44 strikeouts, just eight walks, and an ERA of 1.64. This earned him his first promotion to the big leagues for 35 games.
After being designated for assignment that September, he was then claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins and played another five games in the show.
This past offseason saw some more international movement from Peterson as he was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays in November, but designated for assignment this past Februrary when the team signed Max Scherzer.
The Angels claimed him off waivers as he started his season with the Salt Lake Bees. Monday he was DFA'd once again, but the Braves skipped the waiver line to acquire the right-hander.
Petersen also has experience on a global stage as he pitched a scoreless inning in 2023's World Baseball Classic.
He started to turn heads not just with his 6-foot-7 frame, but by striking out St. Louis Cardinals' eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado with a 100 mph pitch.
The Middlesex, UK native will start a new chapter of his baseball life in Atlanta as he looks to help out a currently winless ball club.
