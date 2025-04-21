Angels Schedule Shaken Up Due to Lakers Playoffs Games
The Los Angeles Angels will be a part of a schedule change relating to the National Basketball Association's Los Angeles Lakers during their upcoming trip to Minnesota.
After a home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Halos will travel to face the Minnesota Twins for a three-game set in Minneapolis. They will not be the only Los Angeles sports team playing a series against a Minnesota sports team, however.
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. To accommodate the influx of traffic, Friday's Twins versus Angels game has been moved to 6:40 p.m. local time, and Sunday's matchup will now take place at 12:40 p.m. local time. That would be 4:40 p.m. PT and 10:40 a.m. PT, respectively.
The Lakers and Timberwolves have already completed the first game of their series in Los Angeles, resulting in a Minnesota win, with Game 2 also set to be in L.A. on Tuesday night.
Game 3 will be in Minnesota, Friday at 8:30 p.m. local time, and Game 4 will start Sunday at 2:30 p.m. local time.
The original timing for the Twins and Angels games would have been 7:10 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. local time, respectively. The 30-minute changes should allow more manageable traffic in the area, especially given that the Twins' Target Field and Timberwolves' Target Center share parking garages given their proximity to each other.
The first and last games of the series will be impacted, but hopefully, the shift in time doesn't affect the play too much for the Halos. They are coming off an exciting four-run ninth inning win over the San Francisco Giants, emphasized by a walk-off double from Jo Adell.
The Angels are currently 11-10, and hope to stay above .500 when they get to Minneapolis.
