Angels Sign First-Round Pick To Under-Slot Deal
The Los Angeles Angels and first-round draft selection Christian Moore agreed to terms on a signing bonus worth $4,997,500 on Friday.
The deal comes just five days after the club selected him with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft. However, it’s an under-slot deal for Moore. The pick had a recommended value of $6,502,800, as noted by Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.
Moore is coming off an elite year at the University of Tennessee, where he helped the Vols win the program's first National Championship. The second baseman also led all of NCAA Division I with 111 hits and 236 total bases, while his 34 homers set a program season record.
Manager Ron Washington is looking forward to working with Moore, whom he met as part of the MLB Develops program when the infielder was a teenager. Moore said his interactions with Washington made a profound impact on his defensive skills.
"They brought me in as an infield coach and I did some work with him and I’m looking forward to seeing him again," Washington said. "I’m certainly looking forward to working with him and [infield coach Ryan Goins]."
Los Angeles has promoted a few of their youngsters quickly and Moore is hoping to be another name on the list that already includes 2022 first-round shortstop Zach Neto and 2023 first-round first baseman Nolan Schanuel.
"I want to be able to compete at the highest level as fast as I can," said Moore. "We haven't really talked that much about it. But if I get the opportunity, I'm going to try and run with it."