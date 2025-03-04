Angels Sign Former Braves, Cardinals Pitcher in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a minor league deal with former Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals right-handed Jesús Cruz.
Cruz hasn't pitched in Major League Baseball since 2022, spending the last two seasons in the Mexican League.
Cruz was an international signing for St. Louis in the 2017-18 July class, spending some time in the Mexican League before joining the Cardinals organization.
The righty was really only in the big leagues with the Cardinals for a cup of coffee as he pitched one inning in one game.
Cruz signed on with the Braves before the 2021 season and didn't reach the big leagues again until 2022. He appeared in seven games and gave up six earned runs on eight hits in 8.2 innings. He elected free agency at the end of the season and spent 2023 in the Philadelphia Phillies organization.
As a minor leaguer, Cruz has a career record of 21-15 with a 4.31 earned run average. He has appeared in 203 games, making 18 starts and notching nine saves with 350 strikeouts across 275.1 innings of work.
Outside of Major League Baseball organizations, Cruz has spent several season in Mexico and appeared for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.
Last season with Charros de Jalisco, Cruz had a 1.95 ERA in 32.1 inning pitched with 53 strikeouts.
