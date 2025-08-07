Kenley Jansen Doesn't Know If He'll Be Back With Angels Next Season
Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen will go down as one of the best relief pitchers in MLB history.
He is currently No. 4 on the all-time saves list, and nine away from the third-highest mark, but has done so in 380 fewer innings.
As for potentially being back next season, Jansen doesn't want to make any conjectures.
“I can’t predict,” Jansen said to the Orange County Register. “I know what I can do for this season to help. Unfortunately, those decisions are not in my hands. One thing I learned is both sides have to like each other to have each other in the future.”
As for the other side in question, specifically general manager Perry Minasian, he seemed to share the sentiment of wanting to wait
“Let’s get to the end of the season and look at everything and go from there," Minasian said.
Jansens's personal goal is a lofty one for a 37-year-old high-octane reliever.
“My goal is at least four more years after this season,” Jansen said. “That’s my goal.”
Although extending the closer's contract could have been a possibility, especially with the relatively high market that relief pitchers were going for this past trade deadline, it appears that Jansen will have to wait before a new deal is discussed.
“I think that’s the best way for this organization to go to the right direction,” Jansen said. “That’s what the message clearly shows to me. I’m excited. I like this group of guys that we have. Everything is possible. I believe we can do it. We’re capable of doing it. So it’s one game at a time. We just got to come and give all the best.”
As for the rest of 2025, Jansen appears happy in his environment and is committed to getting the Halos back into the postseason for the first time since 2014.
While the Angels sit at 55-60 and on the outside looking in for the Wild Card, Jansen has done his part. The right-hander has a 2.79 ERA across 42 innings with an ERA+ of 153.
He has 20 saves and has been a steady force in the back of the Angels bullpen all year long.
