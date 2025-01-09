Angels Sign Former Dodgers, Phillies Reliever in Free Agency
Connor Brogdon is staying in Los Angeles just with a different team after spending part of the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Brogdon signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels, according to the team's transaction log. J.P. Hoornstra of Newsweek Sports also learned that Brogdon's contract comes with an invitation to the Angels' major league spring training camp.
The 29-year-old's season with the Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies was injury-filled and he only appeared in four games.
In 2021, Brogdon had a breakout year, appearing in a career-high 56 games. He finished the season with a 5-4 record and a 3.43 ERA as the Phillies achieved their first winning record in a decade, finishing 82-80.
The following season, the Phillies made a successful return to the World Series as a Wild Card team. Brogdon contributed with a 2-2 record and a 3.27 ERA across 47 games, despite missing some time due to injury. He also made seven appearances in the postseason — including two in the World Series against the Houston Astros — and finished strong by not allowing a run in his final 8.1 innings pitched.
Brogdon's big league career has been plagued by injuries and prevented him from securing a consistent role in the majors. After a couple of rough outings in July 2023, which left him with a 4.03 ERA and raised concerns about his hard contact rate, the Phillies optioned him to Triple-A.
The Phillies brought him back in 2024 but it was short-lived. After allowing seven runs in three appearances, he was traded to the Dodgers. Los Angeles saw him allow two runs to the Twins in April, placed him on the injured list shortly after, and never brought him back up.
Brogdon made 14 more appearances for the Dodgers' minor league affiliates. However, instead of accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A, he chose to become a free agent at the end of the season.
Over 143 career appearances since debuting in 2020, Brogdon has compiled a 10-8 record with a 3.97 ERA. He made his MLB debut in the shortened 2020 season, appearing in nine games, finishing with a 1-0 record, a 3.97 ERA, and 17 strikeouts in 11.1 innings.