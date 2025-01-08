Angels Sign Former Guardians Outfielder to Bolster Depth in Organization
The Los Angeles Angels reportedly signed free agent outfielder Korey Holland to a minor league deal and assigned him to the Double-A Rocket City roster.
Chris Harris, the manager of broadcast and media relations for the Trash Pandas, posted the news on social media Monday.
The 24-year-old was selected by Cleveland in the 14th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Langham Creek High School in Texas.
After being released by the Cleveland Guardians in March, he spent last season playing for the Cleburne Railroaders in the American Association.
Holland wasn't terrible in the Cleveland farm system, but he did strike out often. In 307 games across five leagues, Holland struck out 385 times and had a batting average of .232.
The Texas native blossomed in independent ball after he was released and hit .311 with 14 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, and 38 RBIs in 58 games.
Holland hails from a baseball family and grew up playing alongside Baltimore's Colton Cowser from the time they were nine years old. Holland's father, Sid, was Cowser's hitting coach.
Cowser recalled feeling like he spent four hours at the shop during an interview with The Baltimore Banner earlier in the 2024 season. But he knew it was probably an exaggeration. Still, whatever the actual length, it was enough time for him and Korey Holland to come up with a game.
In the next cage over, Cowser’s brother, Ty, was working with Sid Holland, leaving Colton and Korey with the freedom to let their creativity run wild. Both were about 9 years old, still in the early stages of their baseball journeys. It was late at night, and the shop was empty except for the Hollands and the Cowsers.
They placed a batting tee in the cage, scattered various objects like a bucket, a lid, and an L-screen around it, and grabbed their bats. Each time they hit one of the objects off the tee, they earned points.
They were just having fun, but in the process, they were reinforcing the hitting techniques that Sid Holland was emphasizing in the neighboring cage. Spending time at the shop came with other perks as well. At any moment, they might catch a hitting session featuring Astros players or Houston-area talents like Chris Young, Carl Crawford, Michael Bourn, and Jason Bourgeois.
Training together paid off as both have extended their baseball careers into a professional career and no matter what, they will always be connected because of their early days playing baseball in Texas.