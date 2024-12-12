Angels Sign Former First-Round Pick and Top Prospect
The Los Angeles Angeles agreed to a minor league deal with Carter Kieboom, according to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball Media.
While the terms have not been released, the former Washington Nationals infielder should receive an invite for big league spring training.
Coincidentally, or not, Kieboom arrived in the big leagues in 2019, making his debut and playing in 11 games. After third baseman Anthony Rendon signed with the Angels during the 2019-20 offseason, the path was cleared for Kieboom to earn more playing time.
Signing with the Angels will create another competition for playing time with Rendon.
Kieboom has struggled to produce consistently over parts of four major league seasons. He has hit .199/.297/.301 over 508 plate appearances, and didn't appear in a single game during the 2022 season while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery.
The former top-100 prospect appeared in 27 games with the Nationals during the 2023 season and then spent the entire 2024 season in Triple-A after being outrighted off Washington’s 40-man roster.
Kieboom is primarily a third baseman but has experience playing three other infield positions. Angels genereal manager Perry Minasian has stated that Rendon has to earn his roster spot because of what the past four years have been like.
“We have to be open to at least looking at that spot and seeing if there are other alternatives make us better,” Minasian said. “Obviously, a healthy Anthony Rendon makes us a lot better. But with the last four years being the last four years, we need to take a look and kind of see what else is out there.”
However, Rendon isn't the only competition for third base. Luis Rengifo should return to the lineup healthy and the 2024 first-round pick Christian Moore could push his way to a roster spot.
Either way, the Angels are sending a message to Rendon.
"Anthony knows what type of player he is when healthy so we need him healthy," Minasian added. "We need him on the field, he knows that. He knows the expectations coming into camp. Are we a better team with Anthony Rendon on the field? Absolutely. Do we need a healthy Anthony Rendon that is that dynamic hitter in the box and has one of the highest aptitudes as far as feel for the game playing today? Yes, we need it. He's well aware of that. He's going to do everything he can this offseason to come in ready to go and we'll see where he's at."