Free Agents Want to Join Angels, Says GM Perry Minasian
Ahead of the Winter Meetings in Dallas, the Los Angeles Angels had already made a flurry of moves. Although the Angels finished the season with a 63-99 record, the Halos have already bolstered the roster with players that wanted to be in Anaheim.
The Angels signed veteran left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on a three-year, $63 million contract. Kikuchi is the second addition to the Halos rotation. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Angels. Beyond the pitching staff, the Angels also signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $12 million deal.
Infielder Kevin Newman signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with an option for 2026. The Angels also traded for power hitter Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves and utility man Scott Kingery from the Philadelphia Phillies.
General manager Perry Minasian said the organization wasn't difficult to persuade free agents to join.
“In general, I don’t think our place is a tough sell,” Minasian said, via Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “I say this all the time, and I don’t know if people believe it or not, you’d be surprised how many people want to play here. It’s a great place to play. It’s a great place to live. It’s a great place to spend the season. It’s a great place for families. It’s a good ballpark. It’s a great fan base. It’s a great — not a good place to play — a great place to play. I’ve seen it this offseason in particular. There’s a lot of people that want to play here.”
Minasian believes the organization has a clear vision of what's to come in 2025 and beyond. For a team that's had baseball's longest active playoff drought, the organization has garnered interest from a number of free agents this winter.
“It’s less about talk and more about what’s on the field,” Minasian said. “I think people recognize what we’ve been able to do here over the last couple years, with some young players and with what we’ve added this year. You have relationships with people, with agents. They know what’s a good spot and what’s not. I think people recognize throughout the game that we’re in a spot where we’re a desirable place.”
