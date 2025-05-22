Angels Sign Former White Sox, Mariners Pitcher
Weeks after the Angels cut ties with one relief pitcher who headed to the Mexican League, they dipped into the Mexican League to sign another.
Left-hander Sammy Peralta and the Angels agreed to a minor league deal Monday. Tuesday, he was assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake, but has yet to appear in a game with the Bees.
Peralta posted a 4.37 ERA and a 29-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 35 innings in parts of two seasons (2023-24) with the Chicago White Sox.
The White Sox designated Peralta for assignment in March 2024. He was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners five days later and assigned to Triple-A Tacoma to begin the 2024 regular season.
However, Peralta's time in the Mariners organization did not last long. He made 19 appearances for the Tacoma Rainiers, going 1-1 with a 9.24 ERA. In 12.2 innings, he allowed 16 hits, 13 runs, and walked eight batters while hitting another.
The Mariners designated Peralta for assignment on May 23, 2024 and he was claimed three days later by the White Sox.
The remainder of the 2024 season saw Peralta bounce back and forth between Triple-A and the majors. In nine games with the White Sox last season, Peralta logged 15 innings, allowing 21 hits and nine runs (eight earned). He was outrighted to the minors after the season and tried to improve his stock in the Dominican Winter League.
In four games with Estrellas Orientales, Peralta tossed 4.2 innings and allowed five hits and four runs (7.71 ERA). He walked one batter and struck out six. That wasn't enough for Peralta to earn a contract with a major league organization coming into the 2025 season.
Instead he signed with Veracruz of the Mexican League. Peralta had started four games in 2025, posting a 2.53 ERA with a 22-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21.1 innings.
The Angels have rotated through a cast of 20 different relievers less than a month into the season, hoping to improve the fortunes of one of baseball's worst bullpens (their 6.66 ERA through Wednesday ranks 30th).
Veteran Brock Burke and converted starter Reid Detmers are the only left-handers in the Angels' bullpen at the moment. Their Triple-A roster also has journeymen Andrew Vasquez, Victor Gonzalez, and 2019 draft pick Jack Dashwood.
A native of Queens, Peralta was drafted by the White Sox in the 18th round of the 2019 draft out of the University of Tampa.
Earlier this month, the Angels designated right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. for assignment, and he landed in the Mexican League with los Tigres de Quintana Roo.
