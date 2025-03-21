Angels Sign Former Yankees Pitcher in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels signed right-hander Montana Semmel to a minor league deal. The 23-year-old spent five years with the New York Yankees, and was drafted by the organization out of high school.
More news: Angels' Zach Neto Doesn't Know When He'll Take Next Big Step in Recovery Timeline
The Angels assigned Semmel to their advanced Class-A affiliate Tri-City, per the team's transaction log. It marks the highest level of professional baseball for Semmel since he was drafted by the Bronx Bombers.
Semmel was on the Angels' lineup card earlier this week. Between the Yankees' rookie-level and Class-A affiliates, Semmel appeared in 69 games from 2022-24. He produced a 5.42 ERA, logged 105 strikeouts, and only 46 walks.
Semmel has not been on the injured list for the last three seasons, but he was sidelined for the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to various injuries. Semmel also underwent Tommy John surgery in high school.
The YES Network's Eli Fishman revealed the right-hander's unlucky start to professional baseball.
"Semmel reported to his first spring training in 2020 just as the pandemic brought the world to a halt," Fishman wrote. "When his teammate and throwing partner Denny Lorrondo tested positive for COVID-19, Semmel spent 14 days quarantining in his Tampa hotel room. Not long after, the 2020 Minor League Baseball season was canceled and he returned home to Stamford. While building strength back up in his throwing arm in the fall of 2020, Semmel felt soreness in his right elbow. He was diagnosed with a flexor strain, which forced him to stop pitching and undergo physical therapy, seeming to erase the issue."
Now, Semmel will begin a new chapter with the Angels.
More news: Angels Pitcher Who Missed All of 2024 Suffers Unfortunate Mini Setback
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.