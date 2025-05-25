MLB Draft Expert 'Can't Imagine' Angels Will Select Second-Generation Star
The Angels once drafted and developed a young outfielder named Reggie Willits, and turned him into an American League Rookie of the Year candidate in 2007.
Now, 18 years later, Willits' son Eli is being projected as a first-round pick in this summer's MLB Draft. The Angels hold the second overall selection and could repeat their own history by drafting Willits. In 2016, they used their 23rd-round pick on Torii Hunter Jr., whose father once patrolled the outfield in Anaheim alongside Reggie Willits.
More news: Angels Sign Former White Sox, Mariners Pitcher
Just one problem: Willits is in high school. The Angels have used their first-round selection in each of the last six drafts on college players.
For that reason, Keith Law of The Athletic does not expect to see Willits go to the Angels on July 13, when the draft begins in Atlanta.
More news: Angels Manager Doesn't Know if Ben Joyce Will Be Healthy By Start of 2026 Season
"Can't imagine the Angels taking a (high school) guy in the first round," Law wrote in Thursday's draft chat with The Athletic subscribers. "They haven't done so under (general manager Perry) Minasian."
More news: Angels’ Ben Joyce Undergoes Surgery, Out for Season
To recap the Angels' first-round picks under Minasian:
• 2021: Sam Bachman
• 2022: Zach Neto
• 2023: Nolan Schanuel
• 2024: Christian Moore
The Angels also used their 2020 (Reid Detmers) and 2019 (Will Wilson) first-round picks on college players under former general manager Billy Eppler. In 2018, the Angels drafted outfielder Jordyn Adams 17th overall; that was the last time they used a first-round draft pick on a high schooler.
More news: Angels All-Star Pens 3-Word Tribute to Former Teammate Shockingly Cut By Dodgers
The Angels' philosophy of aggressive promotions has done more than yield big leaguers fast.
"Perry and our player development group overall … when players know we’ll be aggressive pushing them through the system, it creates an urgency for the work," Joey Prebynski, the Angels' assistant general manager, player development, told me last year. "It’s been a positive for us overall.”
Eli Willits is a shortstop at Fort Cobb Broxton (Okla.) High School. Like his father, he's a switch hitter, but Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reported that Willits is "much better left-handed."
More news: Angels Make Unfortunate Announcement Regarding Ben Joyce's Injury Recovery
Because Willits is young for his class — he doesn't turn 18 until December — McDaniel suggested his draft stock could be high relative to his performance as a high school senior.
Willits has a verbal commitment to play at the University of Oklahoma, which is itself a long ways away from a major league diamond. But a high draft placement in July could alter his trajectory, and put him on the fast track to the big leagues.
More news: Angels Rookie Achieves Insane Feat Not Accomplished in More Than 50 Years
Just don't expect that track to be fast enough for the Angels' liking in the number-2 spot.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.