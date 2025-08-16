Angels Sign Veteran Pitcher Days After Leaving Organization
The Los Angeles Angels signed right-handed pitcher Shaun Anderson to a minor league contract, according to the team's transaction log.
He has thrown 11.1 innings for the Angels this season, giving up 13 runs in seven total appearances. Also, he gave up six home runs and 20 total hits.
Anderson was designated for assignment a few days ago, cleared waivers and was outrighted to the minor leagues. He ended up rejecting the assignment and elected free agency.
This is the third time that Anderson has re-signed with the Angels after hitting the open market. He gave up four runs in his outing on Monday, including home runs to Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy.
Anderson only got two outs before getting pulled and ended up getting designated for assignment after.
In the minor leagues, Anderson has pitched 81 innings at Triple-A Salt Lake, posting a 6.44 ERA with a 5.65 FIP.
The Angels are lacking in bullpen depth, leaving a player like Anderson as an arm that will get plenty of chances during the season, especially when injuries hit the team.
In the spring, while with Los Angeles, the veteran pitcher added a new pitch, a hybrid splitter/kick-changeup, which he developed based on advice from other Angels pitchers.
Anderson spoke with Jack Janes of The Sporting Tribune regarding the new pitch and what he hoped to accomplish with its addition.
“I have a bunch of pitches and I love the shapes on them, but having the guys here that we have, it's really been kind of eye-opening having (Kyle) Hendricks here and Kenley Jansen and Tyler Anderson,” Anderson said.
“These guys all pitch with their stuff, so I’m picking their brains about it and really just simplifying and finding my zones to throw my pitches instead of overcomplicating it.
“I always try to create the movement on it and he was talking about staying on it and not trying to see the movement happen.
“Just throwing it to that lane and staying in that lane instead of trying to go around the lane as if it was a two-seam and stay through it. That's really helped me stay in my delivery a little bit longer and get a little bit more out in front and just control the count. That's really been the biggest thing is controlling count leverage.”
