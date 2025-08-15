Angels Reveal Gustavo Campero's Injury, Provide Unfortunate Return Timeline
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery provided an update on Angels outfielder Gustavo Campero's injury following his exit from Tuesday's game.
Campero injured his ankle after attempting to scale the right field wall, and eventually left the field on a cart. He left the stadium after the game on crutches and in a boot.
Montgomery described Campero's injury as a "pretty good high ankle sprain," and said "it's going to be a bit" when asked for a recovery time.
Campero previously battled a left ankle injury earlier in the season, spending over a month on the injured list with left ankle inflammation.
The outfielder has split time between MLB and the minor leagues this season, playing 36 games in Triple-A and 28 with the Halos. With Salt Lake this season, Campero has a .322 batting average and an .875 OPS with just 20 strikeouts in 143 at-bats. He also has 11 stolen bases.
It's been harder for the 27-year-old to get going in MLB, however, posting a .172 batting average and a .618 OPS during his stay in the majors. He has showcased his power with three home runs and has snagged a few bases when he gets on,.
The Halos will continue to struggle with depth in the outfield during Campero's absence, as he is their third outfielder to land on the injured list. Both Chris Taylor and Jorge Soler are also riding the pine as they recover from their respective injuries.
With Mike Trout unable to play the field due to the injury he suffered earlier this season, the Halos have five healthy outfielders after the call up of Niko Kavadas from Triple-A.
The Angels called up Kavadas on Tuesday, and he will likely fill the backup role Campero did before his injury. Kavadas hasn't spent much time in MLB this season, notching just one at-bat in May against the Detroit Tigers.
He has spent nearly all of the season in Triple-A, where he has an .826 OPS through 105 games.
The Halos will hope Campero's absence doesn't hinder them too much, as they are still somewhat in the running for a playoff spot. They're five games back of the New York Yankees, who hold the final spot in the Wild Card, and have a chance to make up some ground against the Athletics in a three-game series. The Angels are 7-0 against the A's this season.
