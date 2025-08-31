Angels Sign Veteran Reliever, Place All-Star Pitcher on IL in Surprise Move
The Los Angeles Angels signed right-handed pitcher Jose Urena to a major league contract ahead of their series finale against the Houston Astros.
They placed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain in a corresponding move.
The Angels scratched Anderson from a start earlier this month with back stiffness, however it is unclear if that injury is related.
Urena has bounced around MLB in 2025, as the Halos will be the fifth team he features for this season. He has also featured for the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins this season.
The veteran right-hander has made 13 appearances, posting a 5.00 ERA through 36 innings this season, and has elected free agency every time he has been designated for assignment in 2025.
Urena has been used as both a starter and a reliever this season, so he may take Anderson's spot in the rotation or could provide some extra support in the later innings out of the bullpen.
Anderson has been a consistent option for the Halos all season, and has been a constant option in the Angels' rotation for the last few years.
He started against the Astros on Friday and posted five shutout innings, though the Angels could not pull out a win. They failed to put a run on the board and two late Astros runs sealed the deal.
Through 26 starts in 2025, Anderson has a 2-8 record with a 4.56 ERA through 136.1 innings. Anderson has been with the Angels since the beginning of the 2023 season, and was the Halos' lone All-Star in 2024.
Anderson's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season, so he may have played his last game for the Halos if he doesn't recover by the end of September. The Angels took a 4-1 win over the Astros on Saturday, lifting themselves out of last place in the AL West above the Athletics, who dropped a second straight game to the Texas Rangers.
The Halos look to take the series behind the efforts of right-hander Jose Soriano, who will start for the Angels in the final game of their three-game set against the Astros on Sunday at 11:10 a.m. PT.
