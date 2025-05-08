Angels Sign Veteran World Series Champion Reliever Released By AL West Rival
The Los Angeles Angels are picking up reliever Hunter Strickland on a minor league deal to improve the team's options out of the bullpen.
Strickland was with the team last year, racking up a 3.31 ERA before moving onto the Texas Rangers in the spring, though that move did not pan out for the veteran pitcher.
The Angels' hitters have gone cold for a few weeks now, but the pitching staff has generally struggled to keep games close, prompting the team to explore other options for rebuilding their pitching staff.
Strickland has several positive underlying metrics from last season that suggest he may still provide value to the team.
His expected ERA was 3.49, which fell within the range of his actual ERA and resulted in 0.3 WAR, indicating he was above the replacement level mark.
The major concern is that he is now entering the season at the age of 36, with his fastball velocity at 94.5 mph last year, down from 2022 when it was 95.2 mph.
Strickland should still provide value to the Angels, with the potential to realistically upgrade the current group of arms in the bullpen, especially if he can replicate his 2024 production.
The Angels rank among the bottom five in terms of ERA, ERA+, FIP, and WHIP, significantly below league average. The poor pitching and below-average offensive production due to struggling hitters are causing the team to perform like one of the worst in baseball.
If the hitters start rounding into form, and some of the other pitching staff can start performing better, Strickland could legitimately help the team win some games this season.
