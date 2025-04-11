Angels Skyrocket in Latest MLB Power Rankings After Red-Hot Start
The Los Angeles Angels have surprised many with their 8-4 start to the 2025 season. The Halos lineup has showed its power early in the year.
The latest MLB power rankings have the Angels just shy of the top 10 teams in the league. The Halos have risen a total of 11 spots on the list created by Newsweek Sports' Noah Camras.
"I didn't respect the Angels in the first edition of these power rankings. I learned my lesson," Camras writes. "The Angels have won all four series they've played this season, and are looking like a serious threat in the AL West under veteran manager Ron Washington.
"Their best player from a year ago — shortstop Zach Neto — hasn't even played yet, and Kyren Paris, who wasn't supposed to make the Opening Day roster, is putting up historic numbers to start the season."
The Angels' latest victory was a historic 11-1 blowout over the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday. The six home runs from Jo Adell, Taylor Ward, and Mike Trout marked the third time in franchise history the Angels have had three different players with multi-home run performances in the same game.
And as Camras stated, the Angels' best player from last season hasn't even made his 2025 debut. Once Neto returns to the lineup, the Angels should only get better.
“I hope we can continue to stack up series wins, because that’s what gets you to the playoffs,” manager Ron Washington said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “And our goal is to hopefully continue to play good baseball, and when that time comes, hopefully we’re there. You have to do it by winning series.”
