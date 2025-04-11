Why Isn't Kyren Paris Batting Higher in the Angels' Lineup?
The Los Angeles Angels are off to a monster start to 2025, sitting at 8-4 on the season.
A lot of this has to do with a formerly little known player who is now making sure the whole league knows of his newfound offensive brilliance. Kyren Paris went from a fringe player trying to making the team to now seeing Halos fans chanting for him to get more playing time.
More news: Angels’ Kyren Paris Ahead of Babe Ruth on Insane All-Time List Through First 10 Games
With 11 hits, five home runs, and eight RBIs in just 11 games, he has already surpassed his hits, homers, and RBI totals from 36 career MLB games the past two seasons. He has even tied his career stolen bases mark of four in this exhilarating start to the year.
With the recent success, there are murmurs about potentially moving up Paris in the lineup. He bats in the No. 7 hole, but his offensive surge could be more than enough of a reason to get him higher in the order. Manager Ron Washington, however, is taking things one game at a time.
“We are 11 games in and he is swinging the bat very, very well,” Washington said. “And he’s swinging the bat very, very well because of where he is. We get two months into the season, three months into the season, and he’s still pounding the ball like that, maybe we might think about moving him up a little bit.
"But right now, I have professional guys that made their living in the spots that they’re hitting in. And you know, we just want Kyren to keep growing. And he’s going to tell us, as we move forward, exactly who he is and where he should be, but right now, he’s exactly where he should be.”
More news: Angels Make Insane Home Run History in Beatdown of Rays
Washington's lineups were questioned recently with the sudden home run barrage of catcher Logan O'Hoppe.
The 25-year-old backstop has consistently batted fifth, but after four straight games with a home run — a feat no other Angels catcher has done — there were continued whispers about moving him up.
However, Washington nixed that idea, too.
As for Paris, he is just 23 years old and is having success at the major league level for the first time in his career. Just like O'Hoppe, the two are very young and have time to consistently show what they have recently proved.
Washington is in no rush to put added pressure on his young stars.
More news: Angels Place Key Infielder on Injured List, Call Up Offseason Addition
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.