Angels GM Provides 'Fortunate' Ron Washington Update
Angels general manager Perry Minasian said that, although manager Ron Washington will not return to the dugout this season, the 73-year-old manager received relatively "fortunate" news about his health, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic.
Blum reported Friday on Twitter/X that Washington "knows what he needs to do to get healthy."
Minasian also told reporters Friday in Anaheim that Washington is “in good spirits” and, without going into details, that the team takes comfort in Washington knowing what he needs to do to get back on track with his health, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com.
News that Washington might have managed his final game for the Angels comes one week after both Minasian and the 73-year-old manager expressed optimism that Washington would return to the dugout.
Last week, after addressing the team in a closed-door meeting, Minasian told reporters in Anaheim that he didn't expect Washington's absence to be "too long."
Washington was at the ballpark Friday and Saturday. At the time,according to Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group, Washington "said he’s hoping to be back on the job soon."
Now, Ray Montgomery will finish out the season as the Angels' interim manager, while Washington will finish the season on medical leave. Ryan Goins, previously the Angels' infield coach, will fill Montgomery's former role as the Angels' bench coach.
Minasian told reporters, including Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, that he does not expect to add another coach to the staff.
Washington is the oldest manager in Major League Baseball. He's halfway through the final guaranteed year of his contract, which includes a team option for 2026.
The Angels hired Washington to replace Phil Nevin after the 2023 season. They went 63-99 in his first season, the worst record in franchise history.
In Washington's second year in Anaheim, the Angels were off to a 36-38 start entering last weekend's series against the Astros when Montgomery took over. At the time, Minasian said the Halos skipper had not felt great for a few days prior to the announcement.
At 40-40 entering Friday's game against the Washington Nationals, the Angels are only one game behind the Seattle Mariners for the final Wild Card berth in the American League.
Washington was recently inducted into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine, a local Hall of Fame based in Virginia.
