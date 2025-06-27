Angels’ Ron Washington Out For Remainder of 2025 Season Due to Health Issues
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to health issues.
The Angels have named Ray Montgomery as the interim manager and Ryan Goins will replace him as bench coach for the season.
General manager Perry Minasian is set to speak to the media Friday afternoon. The Angels conducted a team meeting Friday, likely to discuss the news of Washington remaining on medical leave for the rest of the year.
This story will be updated...
