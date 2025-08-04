Angels Slammed by Former GM for Trade Deadline Decision
The Athletic's Jim Bowden criticized the Los Angeles Angels' decisions at the deadline, stating they should have unloaded expiring contracts this summer and the two deadline deals made by the team didn't make much impact.
"[The Angels] acquired two veteran relievers (Andrew Chafin, Luis García) from the Nationals and a backup infielder (Oswald Peraza) from the Yankees, but that’s basically standing pat in this day and age," Bowden writes. "Regardless, they were a team that should have been sellers in this market. Closer Kenley Jansen and left fielder Taylor Ward could have been used to net strong prospect returns, helping expedite their path to contention. The Angels are not good enough to make the playoffs this year."
More news: Angels All-Star Wins Major MLB Award
The Angels were 4.5 games back in the Wild Card race at the deadline, and had the opportunity to get rid of their expiring contracts and players who would fish a huge return, however chose to keep their assets and add a few pieces to make a push.
Bowden doesn't believe the changes the Angels made are enough, and he may be right. The Angels lost the first two games of their three-game weekend series against the AL-worst Chicago White Sox, though they were without Mike Trout for both games. They've fallen to 5.5 games back since the deadline, and still have four teams to pass to find their way into a playoff spot, a tall task for this time of the season.
They didn't give up much for their deadline acquisitions, however the value they add to their major league roster may not be enough to get them across the line.
More news: All-Star Third Baseman Turned Down Trade to Angels Earlier This Year
They'll begin a three-game series against the Wild Card-candidate Tampa Bay Rays, and will hope to gain some ground to make a push into October. Their series begins Monday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.