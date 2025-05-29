Angels Slugger Doesn't Have an Answer for Offense's Sudden Struggles
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe is one of many Halos who has suddenly gone cold after their eight-game win streak, and he stated he didn't have a solution to their offensive issues after Wednesday's shutout loss.
“I don’t know,” O’Hoppe said when he was asked how the offense went cold so quickly. “I don’t know, but we’re not gonna panic. We’ve got (107) games left, so we’re not going to panic. We know stuff happens. Excited to get on the road with a clean slate.”
The Angels averaged 7.6 runs per game during their eight-game winning streak, but have only scored five runs total during their five-game skid since. The New York Yankees completed their sweep against the Angels on Wednesday, only allowing the Halos to record five hits and keeping them scoreless on the night.
O'Hoppe batted .344 with five home runs and 12 runs batted in during the winning streak, but has just one hit in the last five games. He isn't the only one to slow down, though, as Taylor Ward, who slugged over 1.000 during their win streak, doesn't have an extra-base hit in the last four games.
The Angels have relied heavily on the long ball this season, but their offense has struggled to knock the ball out of the park during their slump. Zach Neto and Yoan Moncada are the only Halos with big flies in the last five games, though Moncada may not return for their next game as he left Wednesday's contest in the fifth inning with right knee soreness.
Despite their losing streak, the Angels' pitching has been impressive for a majority of the last five games, allowing more than five runs only once and holding the best offensive team in the American League to just nine runs over three games.
These numbers are a stark improvement from what the Angels have produced all season, as they currently sit with the third-worst collective ERA and home runs per nine innings in the American League.
The Angels have a much-needed rest day Thursday after playing 13 consecutive games. They will hope to return to the win column Friday, when they visit the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game series beginning at 4:10 p.m. PT/7:10 p.m. ET.
