Angels Standout Outfielder Could Net Great Prospect Package, Says Insider
The Athletic's Jim Bowden expects the Los Angeles Angels to be big sellers before the trade deadline, and believes outfielder Taylor Ward will return the best prospect package for the Halos during his fantastic start to the 2025 season.
Ward, 31, is putting together an impressive season for the Halos, potentially his best so far during his eight-year Angels career.
The slugger has 18 home runs and is slashing .209/.260/.482 through 64 games. He sits just seven home runs shy of his previous career high, 25, which he set last year.
Ward had an explosive May, crushing 10 home runs and setting a new franchise record for consecutive games with an extra-base hit with 10. He homered in five of seven during that span, and batted .255 with a .623 slugging percentage during the month.
Though his batting average has dipped in June, Ward is still producing power. He has four hits this month, three of which are for extra bases.
Among regular Angels outfielders, Ward has been a breath of fresh air for Halos fans. Before Mike Trout returned to the lineup, Jo Adell and Jorge Soler both struggled to produce at the dish.
As it stands, Angels outfielders have the second-lowest batting average (.223) and third-lowest on-base percentage (.300) in MLB.
Bowden expects the Angels to blow it up before the trade deadline, and the Angels will likely need to make the decision on whether they will sell or keep their pieces in the coming weeks.
The Halos sit third in the AL West after winning the first game of a three-game set against the division-rival Athletics. They're five games back of the first place Houston Astros, and if their clustered schedule heading into the All-Star break doesn't end favorably, they may part with some of their established players to reinforce their farm.
