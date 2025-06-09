Angels Standout Reliever Has Locker Removed From Angel Stadium Hinting at Roster Move
Los Angeles Angels right-handed relief pitcher Jose Fermin does not have a locker in the clubhouse at Angel Stadium, hinting at a pitching personnel change ahead of their three-game series against the Athletics.
MLB.com's Rhett Bolinger reported the absence of Fermin's locker while also revealing veteran right-hander Shaun Anderson had one.
The Angels activated Fermin from the 15-day injured list Friday after he landed there May 18 with a right elbow impingement.
Since his return, Fermin has appeared in just one game, where he threw 1.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. He has a 4.82 ERA on the season, and has struck out 15 batters through just 9.1 innings pitched. His 14.5 strikeouts per nine innings lead Angels pitchers with more than five innings pitched.
Fermin made his debut for the Halos April 26, when he pitched a scoreless inning against the Minnesota Twins. The Angels signed him out of the Dominican Republic in 2023 as an international free agent.
As for Anderson, the Angels signed him to a minor league contract before the season, and he began 2025 with Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels selected his contract May 9, but designated the righty for assignment May 26, after which he elected free agency.
The Angels signed him to another minor league deal afterwards, and have kept him in Triple-A since. Anderson has made five appearances in MLB this season and has a 6.30 ERA through five games. He had three strikeouts in all of his first three appearances. His last appearance came against the Miami Marlins May 23, where he allowed four runs in 1.1 innings.
Update: The Angels have officially made the roster move. Fermin was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake while left-handed pitcher Garrett McDaniels was reinstated from the injured list and designated for assignment. Anderson is back with the big league club.
