Angels Star Outfielder Linked to AL Contender in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Athletic's Jim Bowden selected Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward as his favorite pick to go to the the Kansas City Royals to fill their need for a corner outfielder.
The Royals currently sit two games below .500 and are 2.5 games out of an AL Wild Card spot. Their outfielders this season have a collective 71 wRC+, tied for last in MLB with the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals have the least home runs in MLB this season, and chasing Ward may benefit them in the power department.
More news: Angels Officially Call Up Top Prospect in Massive Roster Move
Ward has 18 home runs on the season and is coming off of a scorching hot month of May in 2025. He hit 10 home runs and drove 28 runs in during May, and set an Angels franchise record for most consecutive games with an extra-base hit with 10.
Ward is slashing .204/.260/.471 this season, and will be eligible for free agency after next season.
"The Royals rank last in MLB in home runs and need to add power and length to their lineup. Ward would be a nice fit in left field," said Bowden. "...Combined with the recent promotion of top prospect Jac Caglianone, trading for another power bat could completely change the complexion of their lineup. As good as the Royals’ starting pitching, bullpen, defense and offensive contact is, the right acquisition could be the final piece needed to get them back to the playoffs as a wild-card team."
Ward has hit above league average since 2021 for the Angels, and is hovering just above it this season with a 101 OPS+. He has the third most hits on the Angels this season with 52, and leads the team in both home runs and runs batted in.
More news: Angels Lose Pitcher on Waiver Claim to National League Foe
The Angels may be hesitant to move the veteran if they continue to win as they have in June, as they are 7-4 since the turn of the month. Although Ward has cooled down, the Angels may not consider trading him as they get into the run in, as they also have a shot at a Wild Card Berth and sit tied with the Royals.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.