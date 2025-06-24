Angels Starting Pitcher Accomplishes Something Not Done in 10 Years
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano became the first Angels pitcher to throw 6.2 or more innings while allowing one run or less in three consecutive starts since 2015.
The last pitcher to do so for the Halos was Hector Santiago.
Soriano has totaled 20.2 innings over his last three starts, allowing two runs and striking out 28 batters. The Angels have won all three of his starts, but he has only been credited with one win.
The right-hander has the lowest home runs per nine innings mark in MLB this season, allowing just three through 93 innings — the most innings thrown on the Angels. While he has the most walks in MLB, tied with teammate Yusei Kikuchi, he has remained as an elite ground ball pitcher and has a 99th percentile ground ball percentage of 66.9%.
He has not allowed a home run since April 22.
Soriano has played all three of his MLB seasons with the Angels, starting off as a reliever before transitioning to the rotation in 2024. In his first full season as a starter, he threw 113 innings and had a 3.42 ERA, striking out 97 batters.
This year, his ERA sits at 3.39, while his FIP has fallen from 3.80 last season to 3.22 this season. He is also striking out batters at the same rate, with a mark of 7.7 per nine innings.
The Angels will hope to see more of the same out of Soriano, who has been a reliable arm for the Angels' rotation all year. Though probable pitchers are not yet announced, his next opportunity to build on his exceptional month of June will most likely come against the Washington Nationals between Friday and Sunday.
