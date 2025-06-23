Angels Surprisingly Fall in Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Angels fell from 22nd to 23rd in the newest edition of Newsweek Sports' MLB Power Rankings, swapping spots with the Atlanta Braves.
The Angels had an up and down week between the power rankings, first getting swept by the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards before taking the first three games of a four-game set against the AL East-leading New York Yankees.
They currently sit fourth in the AL West, 7.5 games behind the division-leading Houston Astros. They are 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.
The two series contained large positives for the Angels, who showed flashes of the potential their offense and pitching has.
Outfielder Jo Adell has stepped up during June, and has nine home runs on the month, leading the American League. He had a homer in both of the final two games in New York, as well as one in the series opener against the Astros.
The Angels called up No. 1 prospect second baseman Christian Moore for the Orioles series, and he seems to be getting the hang of major league pitching with a hit in four of his last five games. He hit his first MLB home run in the first game against the Astros.
Utility man Luis Rengifo finally appears to be breaking out of his season-long slump, and batted .320 with two homers and three RBIs during the two series.
Starter Jose Soriano has pitched into the seventh inning in his last three starts, allowing just two runs while striking out 28 batters.
Collectively, the Angels held the Yankees — who have scored the fourth-most runs in MLB this season — to just two runs over their first three games.
The Angels are in the hunt for their first postseason appearance since 2014, and will hope for their young players to continue to step up while they chase the final Wild Card spot. They face the Boston Red Sox — who are half a game back from the final Wild Card spot — on Monday at 6:38 p.m. PT
