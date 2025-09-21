Angels' Struggling Rising Star Already Looking Ahead to Next Year
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe has had an underwhelming 2025 season, and is looking forward to 2026 to find his groove again.
After clubbing 20 home runs with a .712 OPS in 2024, O'Hoppe got off to a hot start this season, hitting 17 before the All-Star break and posting a .739 OPS. Since then, however, he has struggled at the plate, hitting just two home runs since the All-Star Game.
“I don’t want to sound like I’m being a huge advocate for big things to come, but I do know I’m going to show up to spring training in a much better headspace,” O'Hoppe said. “Just looking forward to getting back to being myself.”
More news: Angels Have 3 Paths to Choose for 2026 Manager, Says Insider
O'Hoppe batted .129 in August, and has a .167 batting average in September. His slash line has fallen to .218/.262/.385, leaving him with a .647 OPS, which is the lowest season total across any of his four MLB seasons. Additionally, O'Hoppe is striking out more than he did in 2024, increasing his 29.7 percent strikeout rate to well over 30 percent.
“I completely lost my identity on the field,” O’Hoppe said. “That’s been a year-and-a-half process.”
Now battling with MLB veteran Travis d'Arnaud for the starting spot, O'Hoppe will need to improve to maintain his position as the first choice catcher. Despite his struggles, O'Hoppe stated he understands the source of his struggles and knows what to do to get himself back on track.
“It’s more getting back to what I was doing that got me to this point, because I got away from that past year and a half, that’s my fault,” O’Hoppe said. “At the end of the day, that’s nobody else’s fault. It was my choice to do certain things a certain way, or to listen to certain people that I did.”
More news: Angels' Yusei Kikuchi Not Happy With Manager Ray Montgomery's Decision
The Angels will hope O'Hoppe can return to his old ways as soon as possible, as he is a key piece to a young Angels team which they hope will guide them to a winning season. Their young core has a promising future ahead of them, and with some minor improvements could take them to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.