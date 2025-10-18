Angels Have Changed Course on Managerial Search: Report
It remains a mystery as to who the next manager of the Los Angeles Angels will be.
More news: Angels' Jo Adell Available in Trade This Offseason, Says MLB Insider
While some reports have indicated Albert Pujols essentially being a shoe-in for the job, that doesn't appear to completely be the case.
Sam Blum of The Athletic recently indicated that despite talks between both parties, the Halos have not yet put all of their proverbial eggs in the Pujols basket.
"Albert Pujols is no longer the only contender for the Angels’ managerial opening," Blum writes. "The team plans to interview more candidates for the position, a team source told The Athletic, changing course from their initial line of thinking. Pujols remains the favorite for the job, the source said, though owner Arte Moreno has decided he wants a more thorough process."
While a meeting did take place between Pujols and the ownership group, the Angels reportedly want to wait a bit longer in order to presumably pursue other candidates that conceivably could be tied up with teams still playing in the playoffs.
"The Angels spoke with Pujols in St. Louis on Oct. 9, in a meeting that is believed to have gone well. It’s unclear if there was any snag in the discussions or if Moreno simply changed his perspective on this hiring process," Blum added. "It is expected that this process could now extend until around the end of October, or shortly after the World Series."
More news: Angels Catcher Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency
Blum specifically mentioned a host of ex-MLB players who could be in the mix to be a manager.
"Angels general manager Perry Minasian will conduct any additional interviews, which are expected to include two of Minasian’s special assistants, Torii Hunter and Kurt Suzuki, both former Angels players," Blum writes.
"The team also hopes to speak with Texas Rangers special assistant Nick Hundley, Chicago Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, ex-Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, and possibly ex-Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. It’s unclear if any of those conversations have taken place, or if there’d be mutual interest."
Getting someone recently removed from the game may be the smartest course of action. Pujols and Hunter in particular have deep ties to the franchise, and as such understand the landscape of what they'd be jumping into.
Baldelli and Hyde have benefits as recent MLB managers. Other than the group mentioned above, other reports seem to indicate that former player Michael Young could also be a candidate for the Halos.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.