Angels Superstar Mike Trout Provides Massive Update on Injury, Return Timeline
The Los Angeles Angels have placed All-Star right fielder Mike Trout back on the injured list.
Trout sustained a season-ending meniscus tear in April last season. He was healthy for Opening Day this season but exited Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning.
Trout injured his surgically repaired left knee while running to first base. As a result, the Angels placed the three-time American League Most Valuable Player on the 10-day injured list before Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.
Including Trout, the Angels only have seven players on the injured list, which is significantly less than many other MLB teams.
Trout has struggled to stay healthy and has been limited to 82 games or less in four of the last five seasons. Fortunately, Trout said he thinks he will return to playing soon.
“I think that’s definitely possible,” Trout said to MLB’s Rhett Bolinger about a minimum 10-day IL stint. “The doctor told me to stay off it for a couple days and [then] I’ll get back into it.”
Trout revealed there is no structural damage to his knee. Angels manager Perry Minisian added that the injury did not aggravate his repaired meniscus.
“Well, there’s no structural damage,” Trout said. “And the progress from yesterday to today. Yesterday, I was in some pain. Today, I can walk normal. Doc said, just stay off it. Don’t do anything for a couple days. Then get back into it slowly and go.”
Trout also said the injury is much less severe than last season when he tore his meniscus. Based on the MRI results, Trout has only sustained a bone bruise around his knee.
“I feel a lot better,” Trout said. “Yesterday, I was pretty sore. I’m not concerned, at all. It’s way better than what happened last year. Just looking at the MRI, structurally it’s all good. Just bruising around the bones. Just let that thing calm down and be good to go.”
The results of Trout’s MRI screening are a relief to many Angels fans, as Los Angeles looks to end its MLB-record postseason drought.
So far this season, Trout is slashing .179/.264/.462, which is lower than his slash line at this time last year. But his nine home runs and 18 RBIs match his performance at the plate in 2024.
The earliest Trout can return is May 12 for the first game of the road series against the San Diego Padres.
