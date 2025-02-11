Who Will Be the Angels Shortstop Until Zach Neto Returns?
The Los Angeles Angels are expected to be without their starting shortstop Zach Neto to begin the season, but they have a plethora of options who can step in while he is sidelined.
After finishing last season with 99 losses, the Angels acquired several infielders via free agency or trade including Tim Anderson, Scott Kingery, and Kevin Newman. Those three will likely compete with returners Luis Rengifo and Kyren Paris for the job.
Rengifo is penciled in as the starting second baseman unless Christian Moore has a ridiculous spring to beat him out. Newman and Kingery also have the capability to play there, too.
Rengifo also played all over the infield last season filling in for an oft-injured Anthony Rendon at third base, too.
However, when it comes to shortstop, look no further than Anderson.
Anderson is fighting for a spot on the major league roster for the first time in his career as a non-roster invitee. He is on a minor league deal and coming off a horrendous season.
In fact, he has been out of baseball since July 5, when he was released by the Miami Marlins, but he is in a better space now mentally and physically.
“I can’t say get back to the player I was because it could be different,” Anderson said last week. “But [I want to] just really get back to enjoying the game.
“Stepping away for that long, which I never had, definitely made me appreciate the moment. It definitely made me miss it. It definitely brought back the hunger. Definitely made me come up with how I want to go about it this way.”
Anderson won the American League batting title in 2019 with a .335 average and he's hoping to find his form in a new environment surrounded by familiar faces in manager Ron Washington, infield coach Ryan Goins, and offensive coordinator Tim Laker.
Goins played for the White Sox from 2019-20, and Laker worked in the organization from 2011-15.
“So, it’s set up for a beautiful story,” Anderson said. “This is just another challenge that could be positive, that could be a great hurdle, that could be a turning point in my career. I’m excited about it. I’m cool with whichever way it goes. All I can do is go out and do the work and see what happens.”