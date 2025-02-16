Angels to Surprisingly Try Longtime Shortstop in Outfield This Season
The Los Angeles Angels are hoping to contend in 2025, and as the team attempts to leave their 63-99 record in the past, manager Ron Washington plans to put players in new positions next season.
The Angels are going to try and utilize longtime shortstop Tim Anderson in the outfield. Washington also said Luis Rengifo will spend some time in the outfield next season.
Anderson, 31, was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins in July. The last two seasons he has struggled offensively, but the veteran expressed excitement when he signed with the Angels this offseason.
“It’s set up for a beautiful story,” Anderson said. “It’s set up for a great story. It’s just overcoming a lot of things. It’s not like I haven’t overcome a lot of things in my career. This is just another challenge that could be positive, that could be a great hurdle, that could be a turning point in my career. I’m excited about it.”
Anderson revealed he was looking forward to playing for Washington, and said he would be open to whatever the Angels manager had in mind for him in 2025.
“[Washington] knows his stuff, so I’m excited to really learn from him,” Anderson said. “I’m definitely open. I’m open. I don’t have no say-so in anything. … I can’t feel no way about anything. I don’t have any leverage. I got nothing. I’m stripped down, which is OK. I like being in that point, because it got me back in the hunger and the swing of things of really trying to enjoy the game a lot more than I did before.”
And now, as spring training begins, Anderson will face a new challenge in playing in the outfield for the Halos, a position he has not played since high school.
Anderson's athleticism could prove to make him a successful outfielder, and he will also be looking to flourish at the plate after two consecutive seasons of poor offensive production. Last season, Anderson hit .214 with no homers in 65 games for the Marlins. In 2023, Anderson hit just one home run in 123 games with the Chicago White Sox.
Perhaps a position switch to the outfield could spark an offensive resurgence at the plate for Anderson.
