The Quiet Angels Roster Decision that Could Determine the Angels First Month

As camp began, the Angels made a quiet acquisition that made roster battles a lot more exciting. Normally a veteran depth deal doesn't make many waves, but the Angels decision on Adam Frazier can really impact the look and performance of the team early in the season.

Given the fact the Angels are emphasizing youth and development this year, choosing to roster Frazier will mean sending at least one of Christian Moore, Oswald Cabrera, or Vaughn Grissom to the minors. The latter two are out of options, meaning the team could have them poached if they try to send them to the farm.

Frazier is the best bet to provide MLB caliber production right out the gate.

There is absolutely no denying Frazier is the most predictable player of the bunch. He's spent a decade in the Major Leagues, has more WAR than the others combined and then some, and is coming off a year in which he produced more WAR than the others combined.

A career OPS+ of 95 means he's established as an average MLB second baseman offensively. His .326 career on base percentage would be really nice to add to the Angels lineup as would another lefty bat. The fact he can cover third during Yoan Moncada's future injury absences is a big plus.

If Frazier makes the team, who's spot does he take?

This is where the Frazier roster decision really shapes the club. Christian Moore is so far looking like a starting caliber second baseman in a lot of ways, but his strikeouts are still a major concern. He has a full slate of options so sending him to the minors is not a problem, but he's also likely the better player than Peraza and possibly Grissom.

Vaughn Grissom is out of options and getting plenty of looks in Spring Training. He also cost the Angels an interesting outfielder to acquire and is coming off a really solid year in AAA. Given all that, Grisso is the least likely to lose his MLB spot.

Which brings us to Oswald Peraza. Once a top prospect in the Yankees system, Peraza was acquired in exchange for a prospect that did not appear on any rankings lists whatsoever and put up a negative WAR last season. For a team that is not expected to compete this season, giving Peraza some reps at the MLB level to see if the 25 year old can fulfill his potential isn't a bad idea.

The smart money would be on the team attempting to pass Peraza through waivers at the end of camp when the waiver wire is full of players on roster bubbles. Any team acquiring Peraza would be in the same situation as the Angels and need to keep Peraza on the active roster or pass him through waivers.

What would the depth chart look like?

This where things get fascinating. If the team keeps all three of Frazier, Moore, and Grissom the depth chart is very fluid. Any of the three could start at second base on any given day with Frazier also taking reps at third base and the outfield corners.

Nick Madrigal would be the only guaranteed depth in AAA but Peraza is likely to clear waivers and join him. This is not a team with great depth so as usual an injury or two and this group gets really thin really quickly.

But it will be interesting to see if Frazier makes the team and if so which of Moore, Grissom, or Peraza is not on the Opening Day roster. Given Frazier's far more predictable bat, this will tell if the team is prioritizing short term gain or long term gain in 2026.