Spring Training Tracker: Angels Pitchers are Throwing Some Nice New Pitches

Spring Training is the time to work on new things. Pitchers love to work on new grips and try out new pitches in live game situations. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't and it is best to figure that out when the games don't count in the standings.

Yesterday I profiled the really nice changeup Sam Aldegheri learned from Kyle Hendricks. So far he has impressed in both camp and the World Baseball Classic. But Aldegheri is far from alone in showing new offerings in the Cactus League.

Taking a look around camp, there are several new pitches on display. Let's break them down a bit and discuss why they matter.

Tyler Bremner - Slider

Second overall pick in the 2025 draft Tyler Bremner dominated collegiate hitters and was the ace of Team USA thanks to his plus fastball and wicked change up. With a 10+ mile per hour difference between his mid 90s heater and his fading changeup, Bremner has two excellent offerings to keep hitters guessing.

The slider is a pitch that falls right between the two. Expect it to be about 90 miles per hour with a late break. Due to that late break, sliders generate a lot of swings and misses. When hitters do make contact it is often on top of the ball, creating ground balls.

Given Bremner's above average control and command, adding a third solid to plus pitch could give him a truly deadly arsenal.

Every pitch from Tyler Bremner's Cactus League debut.



Angels 2025 No. 2 overall pick threw 22 pitches (10 strikes). Fastball topped at 98.8 mph. The right-hander also tossed a changeup, cutter and his slider, which he had been working on, delaying his spring training debut. pic.twitter.com/kz5gMPLoID — Jesús Cano (@Jesus_Cano88) March 12, 2026

Joel Hurtado - Cut Fastball

Hurtado was kind enough to sit down for an interview with me and I hope you read it. Signed out of the Dominican Republic thanks to a huge fastball, Hurtado has actually improved his slider to the point it is likely his best pitch.

As he's climbed up the minor league ranks his strikeout rate has dropped considerably. This is to be expected as the level of competition rises. Adding a cut fastball to his 98 mile per hour four seam fastball gives hitters an entirely new plane to track. The extra movement should induce more whiffs and weak contact.

Adding this pitch will accelerate Hurtado's path to a bullpen gig if the Angels want him on the 2026 roster. If he proves he can mix it in consistently, it might also give him a path to a rotation spot.

Chase Shores - Power Sinker

Shores is a very intriguing second round draft pick. Blessed with an incredible fastball and big league ready frame the LSU product already looks the part of a late inning reliever. The Angels, however, are hoping to find a way to make his great stuff play in a starter's role.

A 98 mile per hour power sinker is a great way to become a frontline starter. The pitch as really impressed teammates and scouts in camp and could be Shores ticket to the Major Leagues. If batters are able to make contact it will normally result in a ground ball. But at that velocity expect a ton of swings and misses.

For perspective. take a look at the hitter's view of Shores 100 mile per hour four seam fastball. Then factor in he also has a wicked slider he can throw you. Now add in a power sinker than comes out at the same plane at nearly the same speed, but will then drop at the plate.

Hitting against Chase Shores from a Home Plate view. pic.twitter.com/JHQRXcG5Ex — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 22, 2025

I'm sure there are other new grips and tweaks around camp. But these are the ones getting noticed and for the most part getting results. Between the new pitching coaches and pitching lab, the Angels are fully dedicated to developing a homegrown pitching staff and so far it is looking promising.