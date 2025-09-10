Angels' Top Reliever Exits Wednesday's Game With Apparent Injury in Concerning Update
Los Angeles Angels left-handed reliever Reid Detmers exited Wednesday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins with an apparent injury.
After giving up a double to Twins outfielder James Outman, Detmers came out of the game with head athletic trainer Mike Frostad in the top of the eighth inning of a 3-3 game. He was replaced by right-hander Robert Stephenson, who got out of the inning. The Angels then took a lead in the bottom half of the inning.
Detmers, 26, has been a major success story for the Angels this season, turning into one of the team's most trusted relievers in his first year out of the bullpen.
After spending the last four seasons as a starter — the 2024 season being his worst with a 6.70 ERA across 17 starts — Detmers was moved to the bullpen, where he's carved out a role as a high-leverage reliever.
Across 60 appearances this season entering Wednesday's game, Detmers had a 4.00 ERA with 80 strikeouts over 63 innings.
After three consecutive blow up outings in late April and early May, Detmers has settled into his new role, sporting a 2.22 ERA across 48 appearances since May 9.
While the Angels rotation has been hit by the injury bug in the second half of the season, the team has opted to keep Detmers in this relief role where he's thrived. The hope is that the injury isn't too serious, and he's able to return soon — or at the very least, not be impacted for the start of the 2026 season.
What is Reid Detmers' Injury?
The Angels should provide an update on Detmers' status soon, so stay tuned on Angels on SI.