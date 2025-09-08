Angels Linked to Potential 50-Homer Slugger in Upcoming Free Agency
MLB insider Jon Heyman linked the Los Angeles Angels to All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who is set to enter free agency in the winter.
Suarez is having one of the best seasons of his career, crushing 45 home runs and driving home a career-high 109 RBIs this season. Spotrac has Suarez's value set at a two-year, $30.2 million contract, which is perfectly affordable for the Angels, especially with owner Arte Moreno's recent frugality.
Moreno, after getting 'burned' on recent large contracts such as the one given to Anthony Rendon, has avoided bank-breaking contracts and going all-in during free agency periods.
"I would say players like Schwarber, Bregman and Alonso would be definitely out," wrote Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. "Since Moreno has gotten burned by the nine-figure contracts he’s offered recently, I wouldn’t expect him to do that again."
The 33-year-old has hit 20 or more home runs every season since 2016 — except the shortened 2020 season — and made the second All-Star Game of his career in 2025. He led the National League in home runs for a large chunk of the season, and made MLB history with a four-homer game while on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He has 321 career home runs, ranking him 12th among active players. He also has a career OPS just shy of .800 and has batted above league average for most of his career.
The Halos' current options at third base are Yoan Moncada and Luis Rengifo, both of whom have expiring contracts and are unlikely to be brought back. Moncada has been solid on offense, however injuries have kept him off the field, and Rengifo hasn't shown quite enough to warrant a contract with better third base options in free agency.
They also have Oswald Peraza as a potential option at third base, however they will want a little more depth at the position due to Peraza's subpar offense.
With the addition of Suarez, especially at a bargain price for a 40-homer player, the Angels could put together a team which could finally break the franchise's MLB-longest 10-season playoff drought.
