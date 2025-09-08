Angels Linked to Top Managerial Candidate on Market for 2026
After Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington was forced to step down earlier this season due to health complications, acting manager Ray Montgomery has been the skipper for the Halos.
This season was the 73-year-old's final year of his deal, with a club option ahead of 2026. If the Angels bring him back, they would be signing on for one of the best baseball minds on the planet to take back the existing core he has worked with for the better part of the last two seasons, and build upon the 28-34 record he left the franchise with a few months ago.
The Athletic's Sam Blum discussed a few potential options for the managerial role next season should the Angels and Washington fail to reunite, and among one of the would-be candidates is MLB veteran Skip Schumaker.
Schumaker would bring his youth to the position, as well as the 2023 NL manager of the Year award he earned with the Miami Marlins, leading them to a surprise playoff birth.
Nowadays, he is an advisor with the Texas Rangers, but a homecoming for the Southern California native who grew up in Torrance and went to school at the University of Santa Barbara would work for more reasons than just geography.
"Attracting any external managerial candidate who has other opportunities will be a challenge in Anaheim," Blum writes. "They’re about to finish an 11th consecutive season without making the playoffs, and will likely be under .500 for a decade straight. A lot of managers, GMs and coaches have come and gone. Clearly, something is broken, and any candidate would be wary of that fact.
"Schumaker is just 45 years old and has the experience. He was never a great player, but he did win that 2011 World Series with [Albert] Pujols, and has since compiled eight years of coaching, managing and front office experience. He would be a coup of a hire for the Angels."
A former player, and one that is much closer to the ages of those in the clubhouse, can be an asset to the Halos, and his championship knowledge can be extremely valuable to a group trying to break baseball's longest streak without a postseason appearance.
Schumaker, as Blum noted, will have many offers, but a chance to manage in Anaheim is one-of-a-kind, and should an offer get to the 2011 champion, the Angels would be very lucky to have him leading next year's team.
