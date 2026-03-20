What Grayson Rodriguez's Injury Means to the Angels Rotation

When healthy, Grayson Rodriguez is a high caliber pitcher. Angels fans should expect him to be good when he's on the mound. How often he'll be on the mound is the concern.

Given the fact Rodriguez missed all of last year with an injury and had each of the previous two years cut short by injuries some time on the IL is to be expected. As of now, that time looks like it will start with Opening Day.

Grayson Rodriguez is dealing with some arm soreness. Kurt Suzuki called it dead arm. Still a chance he’s ready for the season if he feels better in the coming days but they’re monitoring him. But could be an IL candidate. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) March 19, 2026

A dead arm is really common for pitchers in Spring Training. Simply put, as each outing gets longer and the recovery time becomes standardized guys arms get sore and stop responding the same way. Anybody who has done endurance events knows this feeling.

Assuming he begins the year on the IL, Rodriguez will leave a huge hole in the Angels rotation. And it will have big consequences.

A Rodriguez injury creates two open jobs in the rotation.

Alek Manoah was signed with a goal of having him be the fifth starter. To this point he's been dreadful in every way possible. His velocity and spin are way down and he's been tagged for 16 runs in 15.1 innings. Manoah's struggles created a wide open battle for the fifth spot in the rotation.

An injury to Grayson Rodriguez, who has been less than stellar in the Cactus League, opens up another spot. The Angels should not consider Manoah for the roster in any way. As it stands now Manoah will be an overpaid minor leaguer hoping to regain his past glory.

Grayson Rodriguez could begin the year in the minors.

Rodriguez has a minor league option remaining. If the Angels believe he needs time to build his arm back up they could send him to the minor leagues and allow him to essentially have an extended Spring Training.

This would be an interesting wrinkle as the Angels could add an arm from outside of the organization to fill Rodriguez's spot until he's healthy; assuming he ever is healthy. Between Manoah's struggles and Rodriguez's injury history, the Angels should add an arm and there are a few likely targets.

The Angels really need to add an external arm.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch in relief in the sixth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no proven depth after the starting trio of Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Soriano, and Reid Detmers. Even counting Detmers as a proven starter is a stretch. Obviously Perry Minasian did not plan on both Rodriguez and Manoah failing to make the Opening Day roster but any competent GM would know that was a distinct possibility.

Several veterans are in camps on minor league deals that contain opt out clauses. Other pitchers are out of options and will be subject to waivers if they do not make their team. None of these will be sexy names but it isn't hard to improve on Alek Manoah and the Angels need to do so.

Nick Martinez is a reasonable back end starter who might not make the Braves. Adding him would be a boon for the Angels.

George Klassen, Jack Kochanowicz, Sam Aldegheri and Ryan Johnson are closer to MLB.

This quartet was battling for the job Manoah left open. Now, barring an outside acquisiton, they might be jockeying for two positions. Each has had good outings this Spring and each should get one more opportunity to impress the Angels coaches.

Getting to pitch against a powerful Dodgers lineup would be a big opportunity for any of the four. As of now I think Klassen and Johnson look the best of the four but Kochanowicz is definitely better than he was in 2025.

I've been predicting George Klassen to make the rotation and this injury increases that likelihood.