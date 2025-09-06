Angels' Trade Deadline Addition Has 'A Lot To Prove' Down the Stretch, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Angels may be out of the postseason race, but there's still plenty of season left for some Halos to prove themselves.
One such player is Oswald Peraza, who the Angels acquired from the New York Yankees. The move for Peraza was one of two deals the Halos struck at the deadline, and while many saw him as a step backwards, he can absolutely prove as a valuable player for the Angels going forward.
"Since [the deadline], [Peraza]’s slashed just .226/.250/.355 in 16 games, entering Wednesday," wrote MLB.com's Andres Soto. "...With Peraza under contract through 2029 and out of Minor League options, he has a chance to make his case to start next season if he can turn it around in September."
While his numbers since joining the Angels haven't been the greatest, Peraza still has something to offer on offense. The utility man has hits in five of his last seven games, and has also driven in five runs during that stretch. His batting average, which sat at a modest .148 on Aug. 27, has risen to .166 since.
He hit above the Mendoza Line during his first month with the Angels, and has a .222 batting average so far in September. He is also posting better numbers with the Angels than with the Yankees as far as averages are concerned.
The Angels have primarily used Peraza as a first baseman, however he has the ability to play across the infield, as he did with the Yankees. This will especially come in handy after the 2025 season, as the Angels' options in the infield will be far less expansive.
Both of the Halos' first choice third baseman, Yoan Moncada and Luis Rengifo, are out of contract at the end of the season, and the Angels will most likely abstain from resigning either of them. Moncada has spent a majority of the season on the injured list with various issues, and Rengifo has failed to impress with the bat despite a solid couple of months.
While Peraza still has plenty to prove at the Major League level, he is already showing progress at the plate and could serve as an important player for the future of the team.
