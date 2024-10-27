Angels Turned Down Generational Haul in Shohei Ohtani Trade: Report
The Los Angeles Angels reportedly turned down multiple chances to trade two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in exchange for a large haul in return. The Angels were unlikely to retain Ohtani, who they did not want to re-sign to the enormous deal he later went on to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but missed out on the opportunity to get something back for the two-time American League MVP.
The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres were reportedly three of the teams pursuing a trade for Ohtani in 2022. The three teams would have each had to give up a number of prospects for Ohtani, which could have left the Angels in a better position for the future.
The Padres were reportedly in the "best position" to trade for Ohtani, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Padres ended up trading for Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals, sending CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell, James Wood, Jarlín Susana, and Luke Voit to the Nationals in exchange for the superstar. The Padres were reportedly interested in giving up even more for Ohtani but ended up trading for Soto after the Angels shut down any possibility of a trade.
The Padres would go on to make the postseason after Soto joined the team, but failed to return the following season in 2023. San Diego would go on to trade Soto to the Yankees after the 2023 season. The Angels did not make the playoffs even with Ohtani still on the team in 2022 and 2023 and are still seeking a return to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
Ohtani would go on to win his second MVP award with the Angels in 2023, before opting to become a free agent once his contract with the Angels expired. Ohtani decided to sign with the Dodgers, who acquired Ohtani in the long run without giving up a significant number of prospects. He agreed to a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season.
In his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani hit a career-high 54 home runs. He became the first player in MLB history to hit over 50 home runs and steal bases 50 bases in a season, while the Angels struggled en route to a franchise worst 63-99 record.